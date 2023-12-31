Chiefs Teammates Had to Be Separated From Each Other During Heated Sideline Moment vs. Bengals

The struggling Kansas City Chiefs, who have lost four of their last six games, appeared to be unraveling as a team during a Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the Bengals took a 17–7 lead on a Jake Browning one-yard touchdown run, Kansas City defenders Willie Gay and Charles Omenihu came off the field arguing with each other.

Gay, who needed to be restrained by teammates, eventually needed to be calmed down by Chiefs defensive leader Chris Jones.

Willie Gay is ANGRY on the sidelines! pic.twitter.com/vMxVg16vfP — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 31, 2023

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have lost three consecutive games at home, trail the Bengals 17–13 at halftime.

If Denver beats the Chargers and the Bengals upset the Chiefs, then the Broncos would be in a position to potentially win the AFC West crown in Week 18.

However, if the Chiefs come back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and beat Cincinnati, Kansas City would lock up a division title for the eighth consecutive season.