Dan Campbell Tersely Insists He Explained Lions’ Two-Point Trick Play to Officials Pregame

The Detroit Lions seemed to have the perfect play drawn up for their final two-point conversion against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday evening.

Tackle Taylor Decker would report as an eligible receiver. Tackle Dan Skipper would apparently feign reporting as an eligible receiver. Quarterback Jared Goff would then throw the ball to Decker. Profit.

However, officials threw a flag, negated the play, and informed Lions coach Dan Campbell that Decker had not reported. Shortly thereafter, the Cowboys were 20–19 victors.

Campbell was upset, insisting to reporters that he walked referees through the mechanics of the play before the game.

“Two players can’t report. I don’t want to talk about it,” Campbell said tersely postgame. “I explained everything, pregame, to a T.”

Coach Campbell on the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/xo0rQQi9C4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 31, 2023

Numerous TV angles appeared to capture Decker reporting or at least attempting to report, but Campbell said the officials told him they recognized Skipper reporting.

“(Skipper) reported, (Decker) didn’t, we threw it to (Decker), that was the explanation,” Campbell said.