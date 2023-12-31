OFFERS
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Dan Campbell Tersely Insists He Explained Lions’ Two-Point Trick Play to Officials Pregame

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:12 a.m.

The Detroit Lions seemed to have the perfect play drawn up for their final two-point conversion against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday evening.

Tackle Taylor Decker would report as an eligible receiver. Tackle Dan Skipper would apparently feign reporting as an eligible receiver. Quarterback Jared Goff would then throw the ball to Decker. Profit.

However, officials threw a flag, negated the play, and informed Lions coach Dan Campbell that Decker had not reported. Shortly thereafter, the Cowboys were 20–19 victors.

Campbell was upset, insisting to reporters that he walked referees through the mechanics of the play before the game.

“Two players can’t report. I don’t want to talk about it,” Campbell said tersely postgame. “I explained everything, pregame, to a T.”

Coach Campbell on the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/xo0rQQi9C4

— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 31, 2023

Numerous TV angles appeared to capture Decker reporting or at least attempting to report, but Campbell said the officials told him they recognized Skipper reporting.

“(Skipper) reported, (Decker) didn’t, we threw it to (Decker), that was the explanation,” Campbell said.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he explained the play to the refs pregame to prep them for it, then added, "70 reported, 68 didn't, we threw it to 68, that was the explanation." Clearly not pleased with the officials.

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 31, 2023
