OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Deebo Samuel, 49ers Players Had So Much Fun Watching Eagles Lose to Cardinals

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 10:09 p.m.

Fresh off a 27–10 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 17, the San Francisco 49ers found something more gleeful to celebrate: Their conference rivals’ downfall.

On Sunday, Deebo SamuelGeorge Kittle, and a few other 49ers players shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment with San Francisco Chronicle columnist Michael Silver at the Philadelphia Eagles’ expense. After taking care of business against Washington, the 49ers gathered outside the locker room around Silver, who was live-streaming a clip of the Arizona Cardinals scoring against the Eagles on his phone.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals had fought their way back from a 15-point deficit in the first half and entered the Eagles’ red zone with the chance for a go-ahead touchdown. 

With less than a minute to go in the fourth, running back James Conner ran in for what would be the game-winning score, and the 49ers team celebrated like he was one of their own.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle celebrating the Cardinals scoring. Cc: @MikeSilver pic.twitter.com/uuxEjXyh7O

— Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) December 31, 2023

Samuel could be heard giddily screaming “Let’s go!” and linebacker Fred Warner later entered the frame visibly shocked at the Cards’ 35–31 upset over the Eagles.

With the Eagles’ loss, San Francisco clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 49ers didn’t escape Week 17 completely unscathed, as star running back Christian McCaffrey injured his calf and had to leave the game early.

Still, it’s a good feeling to be at the top. The 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams next week for their last game of the regular season, one that holds more consequences for L.A. than it does for the top-seeded San Francisco. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News