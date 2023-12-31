OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Everything To Know About Walmart's New Year's Hours

Kelsey Pelzer
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 6:30 p.m.

A handful of stores will keep their doors open on New Year's Eve and the very first day of 2024, but many others will stay closed on the holiday. How about Walmart? Is Walmart open on New Year's Day this year? What are Walmart's New Year's Eve hours?

We answer these questions and go over store hours, what Walmart has traditionally done in the past and more.

Is Walmart open on New Year's Eve?

Yes, Walmart will be open on Sunday, December 31—AKA New Year's Eve!

What are Walmart's New Year's Eve hours?

Just like in previous years, most Walmart locations should be open during regular hours on New Year's Eve. But feel free to call your local Walmart just in case some stores are short-staffed or have to have limited hours for any other reason.

Related: Sam's Club Is Selling a Huge Cheesecake That Fans Call a 'Twin' to a Cheesecake Factory Favorite

Is Walmart open on New Year's Day 2024?

As like New Year's Eve, Walmart will be open on the first day of the new year.

What are Walmart's New Year's Day hours?

The superstore will be operating with normal business hours on the big day. Just like for New Year's Eve, however, you'll want to call ahead to confirm the hours or check the store locator to verify. 

What are Walmart's normal store hours?

Walmart's usual business hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday-Sunday. There are a few things to note, however. Store Pickup services usually end at 8 p.m., and some Walmart locations contain Pharmacies, Vision Centers, Photo Centers, which typically close earlier than the store itself, around 8 p.m. (or 5 p.m. for Auto Care Centers).

Up next: Is Walmart Open on Christmas Day 2023? All the Details on Walmart’s Holiday Hours This Year

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News