Fact or Fiction: Eagles Likely One-and-Done in the Postseason; Lamar Jackson Is the MVP

The Dallas Cowboys caught multiple breaks during New Year’s Eve weekend.

First, there was the messy he said-he said situation between the Detroit Lions and referee Brad Allen that led to the Lions’ potential game-winning two-point conversion nullified, which preserved the Cowboys’ 20–19 victory Saturday night.

The gifts continued for the Cowboys after the Philadelphia Eagles surprisingly fell to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, opening an opportunity for Dallas to steal the NFC East next week. The Eagles have played so poorly that they might be one-and-done in the postseason.

As for the Baltimore Ravens, they’re already in the divisional round after clinching the AFC’s No. 1 seed after their lopsided 56–19 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Miami now has to beat the Buffalo Bills next week to clinch the AFC East or it will go to the Bills for a fourth consecutive season.

Let’s separate fact from fiction in relation to the chaotic playoff picture.

Eagles will be one-and-done in the playoffs

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have lost four of their last five games. Bill Streicher&solUSA TODAY Sports

Manzano’s view: Fiction

The Eagles’ disappointing second half to the season continued with a shocking 35–31 upset loss to the Cardinals. Last year’s Eagles would have won by 20-plus points against the three-win Cardinals. The 2023 Eagles gift-wrapped the No. 1 seed to the 49ers, the No. 1 draft pick to the Carolina Panthers and possibly the NFC East to the Cowboys, who can win the division by beating the Washington Commanders next week. All of this because the Eagles’ defense allowed 449 yards to the Cardinals and the Eagles’ offense struggled against Jonathan Gannon’s Arizona defense. And this was after Philadelphia was pushed by the New York Giants on Christmas Day before snapping a three-game losing streak against its divisional rivals.

The Eagles (11–5) probably won’t be returning to the Super Bowl with how poorly they have played in the past month, but they’re still good enough to win on the road as the No. 5 seed against the NFC South champions, either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New Orleans Saints. But not much has made sense in this 2023 season filled with upsets, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Cowboys (11–5) lose next week to the Commanders. In that scenario, the Eagles would still need to beat the Giants on the road in the regular-season finale.

Bills will take the AFC East from Dolphins

Manzano’s view: Fact

Not much has gone as expected in the NFL, but many had the Week 18 matchup between the Bills (10–6) and Dolphins (11–5) circled for weeks because of the potential playoff implications. That came to fruition because of the Dolphins’ ugly loss to the Ravens and the Bills winning four consecutive games, including Sunday’s 27–21 win over the New England Patriots. Expect the Bills to finish the job next week against the Dolphins to make their 6–6 record a distant memory.

The Bills dominated the Dolphins with a 48–20 victory in Week 4. Miami will get to play at home, but they have a few notable injuries to monitor, with Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert missing Sunday’s loss in Baltimore. But as mentioned, this has been the year of upsets and surprises. There will likely be plenty of drama next week in this AFC East showdown.

Joe Flacco should win Comeback Player of the Year

Manzano’s view: Fiction

Flacco turning back the clock to guide the Cleveland Browns into the postseason has been one of the best storylines of the 2023 season. He should be considered for Comeback Player of the Year because not many quarterbacks at age 38 can leave the couch in November and immediately become one of the best signal-callers in the league. Seriously, he’s averaging 323.2 passing yards per game and has 13 touchdowns. But Flacco has only played in five games this season, and there are other worthy candidates for the award.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains the betting favorite to win the award, according to SI Sportsbook. Hamlin overcame plenty of adversity to make the Bills’ 53-man roster and contribute as a backup and on special teams. But Hamlin hasn’t played much this season, opening the door for Flacco, Baker Mayfield or Matthew Stafford to take the award. Stafford sustained serious injuries last season and now has the Rams close to clinching a playoff spot. Mayfield was cut by the Panthers last season before filling in for Stafford for a few weeks in Los Angeles. Now Mayfield could help the Buccaneers win the NFC South by beating the Panthers next week, but his team had an ugly loss Sunday to the Saints.

Bears shouldn’t break up Justin Fields–DJ Moore connection

Fields accounted for a pair of touchdowns against the Falcons, making a strong case to remain the Bears' starting quarterback in 2024. Mike Dinovo&solUSA TODAY Sports

Manzano’s view: Fact

The more I think about it and the more I watch Fields throw touchdowns to Moore, I have come around on the idea of the Chicago Bears not drafting a quarterback with the Panthers’ first pick next year. Slowly, the Bears have seen positive results after their busy offseason, which started with trading the No. 1 pick to Carolina for Moore, a 2024 first-round pick and other draft picks that have helped Fields and coach Matt Eberflus’s defense this season. The Bears will have the option to hit the reset button with the Panthers’ top pick to possibly draft top quarterback prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.

But Fields has improved throughout the year and has established a strong connection with Moore, who started Sunday’s 37–17 win against the Atlanta Falcons with a seven-yard touchdown reception. Also, the Bears’ defense entered Sunday allowing the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, an area they struggled with last season. So why hit the reset when the Bears are building and can gain a bounty of picks by trading the Panthers’ top pick? Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers or Joe Alt or Brock Bowers or Olumuyiwa Fashanu—or two prospects from this list—would surely benefit Fields.

Lamar Jackson locked up the MVP after memorable week

Jackson tossed five touchdown passes against the Dolphins on Sunday. Tommy Gilligan&solUSA TODAY Sports

Manzano’s view: Fact

Lamar Jackson started the final week of 2023 by crushing the 49ers on the road and ended it by embarrassing the Dolphins at home, 56–19. Jackson has done everything he can to win his second career MVP, with the Ravens clinching the AFC’s No. 1 seed on Sunday. Those who harp on Jackson’s modest passing numbers overlook what he provides in the ground game and his knack for extending plays downfield, two areas that give opposing defenses nightmares.

Jackson also showed what he’s capable of as a passer during his stellar five-touchdown performance against the Dolphins, dropping dimes to Zay Flowers, Isaiah Likely and Odell Beckham Jr. If that’s not enough, go back and watch what Jackson did to the Rams a few weeks ago. He is the clear MVP, and those who have to defend him would probably vouch for that.