From Kissing To Cleaning, 25 New Year’s Superstitions To Try

It's almost time to say goodbye to 2023, which means it’s time to take part in some of our favorite New Year’s Eve traditions. But did you know that most of the ones you do each year have a superstition behind them? It’s true! There’s actually a reason why people first started making lots of noise by blowing on horns and banging on pots and pans when the clock struck midnight years and years ago. There’s even a reason why people started kissing someone at midnight.



To help you learn more about the meaning behind those popular rituals and others from all around the world, we’ve rounded up 25 New Year's superstitions below. You may be familiar with some of them, and others you may have never heard of, but they’re all fun! You may even find a couple of new ones you want to try out this year with your family.

So, no matter if you’re trying to avoid having bad luck, looking to improve your love life, hoping for good fortune or just want to get the new year started off on the right foot, we’ve got a superstition for you. Trust us, there’s one for everyone to try! You might even want to try more than one from our list to ensure that 2024 is the best year yet.

25 New Year Superstitions

1. Midnight kiss

iStock

Chances are you’ve heard about this romantic NYE superstition! But did you know that a midnight smooch is said to be good luck as far as your love life is concerned? That’s right! Whoever you kiss when the clock strikes 12 will supposedly result in your relationship with them lasting all year long.

2. Run with an empty suitcase

If you’re someone who has missed traveling over the last couple of years, then maybe you should try this Colombian New Year superstition. Why? It’s believed that lugging around an empty suitcase (even if it’s just running around the block and back) will bring you a year filled with adventure and travel. Fingers crossed it comes true in 2024.

3. Put cash in your wallet

You might already be participating in this superstition without even knowing it. It suggests that if you have cash in your wallet before midnight, you’ll have a year of prosperity. How great is that?

4. Don’t cry

Hold your tears back! Crying for any reason (even if it’s a good one) on New Year’s Day is believed to be a bad sign of things to come. In fact, some say it could result in you having a year of sadness.

5. Devour collard greens

This Southern tradition is a yummy one! Eating collard greens on New Year’s Day is thought to bring about lots of good things in the months ahead, including prosperity and good luck.

6. Look out your bedroom window

If you’re a single girl, this superstition is supposed to mean your hubby is around the corner. It’s said that on New Year’s Day, if you look out your window as soon as you wake up and see a man (or gal) passing by, it’s a sign you may find yourself walking down the aisle before the year is up!

7. Eat grapes

This ritual of snacking on grapes originated in Spain. It’s believed that if you eat 12 grapes (one for each month of the year) before 12:01, they’ll bring you good luck in the year ahead.

8. Don’t loan out money

You may want to follow this superstition and not loan out any money on NYE or New Year's Day. Otherwise, it could be a bad financial omen for the months ahead.

9. Avoid eating chicken

Attention chicken lovers, you should skip out on this food. If you don’t, 2024 may end up being full of bad luck because some believe that because chickens have wings, your luck will fly away if you have it on New Year’s Eve.

10. Whip out your red underwear

This funny superstition derives from Latin America and has to do with finding love in the New Year. It’s thought that if you slip into a red pair of undies for NYE, the undergarment will bring a relationship into your life.

11. Be loud

iStock

Sure, noisemakers tend to be at most NYE parties, but there’s actually a reason why the tradition of blowing them started—the sounds were believed to ward off evil spirits. So continue to bang on pots and pans, cheer and be loud when the clock strikes midnight!

12. Wake up early

Being an early bird may not be for everyone, especially when it comes to January 1. However, a Polish superstition says that if you commit to waking up early on that day, then it’ll result in you easily waking up early for the rest of the year.

13. Toss dishes

Breaking dishing on your neighbor’s or family member’s doorstep is a Danish superstition that’s thought to bring about good luck in the year to come. However, if you’re thinking about trying this one out, we suggest you clear it with that person first!

14. Run 7 times around your house

Get ready to sprint! It’s believed that if you run around your house seven times, you’ll have good luck in the New Year, so make sure you have some sneakers on hand.

15. Sport polka dots

People in the Philippines are all about wearing polka-dotted clothing on New Year’s Eve. Since the round shape looks like a coin, they think it’ll bring about wealth and prosperity for the year to come.

16. Stay in your house

This superstition doesn’t mean you have to stay in your house forever… just until someone from the outside comes through your door.

17. Throw things out your window

If you’re ever in Italy on NYE, there’s a good chance you’ll see people tossing their belongings—including pieces of furniture—out their window at midnight! And while this may seem surprising (and somewhat dangerous), there it’s a popular superstition that’s thought to help make room for positive vibes in the New Year.

18. Perform a bear dance

In Romania, people dress up bearskins and dance up and down the streets! If they do this between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, it’s supposed to ward off bad luck.

19. Pass on the lobster

Having a fancy dinner may sound like a great way to ring in the New Year, but whatever you do, avoid ordering lobster on NYE. Why? Many cultures believe that because lobsters move backward, if you eat one before midnight, then your year will have lots of setbacks.

20. Clean your house

In China and Latin America, a legend suggests that you can literally sweep negativity away! So what are you waiting for? Get started on your NYE deep cleaning now!

21. Burn a scarecrow

Scarecrows are typically a fall decoration in America, but in Ecuador, they’re a symbol of the previous year’s bad energy. People there burn them as a way to have a fresh start to their New Year.

22. Step with your right foot

iStock

Several cultures think that you shouldn’t step into the New Year on your left foot. That way you’re guaranteed to start things off on the right foot!

23. Eat Soba Noodles

In Japan, people eat buckwheat soba noodles at midnight. It’s thought that the noodles will bring about prosperity and longevity if you eat them as one year ends and the other year begins.

24. Open the doors at midnight

It may be chilly outside, but if you open your door just before midnight, it’s supposed to be a way you can let the old year out and welcome the new one in. It’s a simple superstition you can do each year!

25. Forget doing chores

Even though some superstitions are all about doing an NYE pre-clean, this Chinese superstition is the complete opposite. It suggests that you don’t do any cleaning on New Year’s Day because if you do, you’ll end up throwing away or washing away your luck.

