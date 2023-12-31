Georgia Coordinator Was All Smiles Watching Son Gain First Down vs. Florida State

There was plenty to celebrate on the Georgia sideline during the program’s 63–3 domination of Florida State at the Orange Bowl, but few had a better time than co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Four players logged stats at quarterback for the Bulldogs during the 60-point win including Jackson Muschamp, the junior son of the UGA assistant.

On a third-and-5 from the Georgia 42-yard line, Muschamp set to throw, but wound up splitting the Seminoles defense up the middle, converting a first down with his legs. ESPN cameras panned to his father, who was all smiles—even hitting a “wipe the nose” celebration made famous as a reference to Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s lyrics.

“I wanna see that smile on dad,” ESPN’s Joe Tessitore exclaimed. “He’s saying, ‘That’s my son out there!’”

Will Muschamp was HYPED to see his son Jackson get the 1st down 👏 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/URFWK6hbOQ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 31, 2023

Muschamp, a coach with extensive experience as an SEC defensive coordinator and head coach, is no stranger to fiery celebrations on the sideline, so much so that he’s earned the nickname “Coach Boom.”

Celebrating his own son’s big play while coaching at his alma mater has to be a next-level moment for him, though.

The younger Muschamp’s scramble proved to be his first entry into the stat book as a Bulldog, making this a very special night for the entire family.