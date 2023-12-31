OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Georgia Player Went on Instagram Live From Sideline During Blowout of Florida State

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 12:51 a.m.

Georgia's blowout win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl was very bad. 

How bad was it? 

The Bulldogs' 63—3 win over the Seminoles on Saturday night was so awful that one player on the winning team, defensive lineman Warren Brinson, went on Instagram Live during the game. Yes, you read that correctly.

With under a minute remaining in the third quarter and Georgia in the lead by 39 points, Brinson, an active player in the game, took to social media while he was on the sidelines. Brinson simply shook his head while he was on video. 

Meanwhile on #UGA sideline. Dawgs Warren Brinson started a livestream on Instagram during the game and was shaking his head. #OrangeBowl @WJCLNews pic.twitter.com/FxDzyj4b8B

— Amy Zimmer (@AmyZimmerWJCL) December 31, 2023

Brinson's Instagram Live session conjured up memories of Bulldogs players eating wings on the sideline during their blowout win over TCU in the national championship game last year. 

It's bad enough that the Bulldogs essentially had the Orange Bowl won at halftime. Worse still, that their 60-point win set a record for the largest margin of victory in any bowl game in college football history. 

But arguably the worst part about all of this for Florida State is that Georgia was so far in the lead, one of their players seemingly got bored on the sidelines and went on Instagram with a whole quarter still left to play.

Now, that's really bad. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News