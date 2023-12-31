OFFERS
Heidi Klum Shakes Her Assets in Itty-Bitty Jean Shorts With Serious Fringe

Michelle Stein
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 4:39 p.m.

Heidi Klum is bidding farewell to 2023 with a cheeky video showing off her assets.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, the America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a clip of herself dancing with her back end facing the camera. Klum wore itty-bitty jean shorts with some serious fringe extending past her knees—which swayed rhythmically to her dance moves. At the end, the model turned around to reveal she was also wearing a beige string bikini top and sunglasses.

"🥳❤️ Ciao 2023," Klum captioned her New Year's Eve post.

It's unclear where she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, are vacationing—but there's clearly a beach in the background.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The model's latest Instagram update is just one of a series of gorgeous vacay photos shared with her followers in recent days. On Dec. 26, Klum nearly bared it all in a photo showing her sunbathing on a beach with only her hand covering her chest. She captioned the post simply with, "😎."

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Dec. 30, Klum, 50, shared a clip of herself bobbing in the water on an inner tube. The floatation device featured a camouflage design with antlers. The Germany's Next Topmodel host looked perfectly serene in paradise as the waves gently crashed around her.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Honestly, we couldn't think of a more dreamy way to ring in 2024.

Next: Heidi Klum's Most Iconic Looks of 2023

