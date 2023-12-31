Is CVS Open on New Year's Day?

If there's one place you can count on year round, it's CVS. Sure, you may not think of the retailer as a first stop when you need something, but when you think about it, they have nearly all of your last-minute needs. From beauty products to household goods, CVS is technically a one-stop shop for those needing to pick up something quick. With that in mind, you'll probably need to know what CVS's New Year's Day hours are just in case you need to pop in to grab something on the day.

Of course, you can pop by stores like Walmart on New Year's Day if you need to pick something up, but if CVS is closer, why go out of the way to get what you need? The best part about CVS is that its conveniently located in nearly every city and there's even a rewards program for loyal customers. For New Year's Day though, will those loyal customers be able to stop by to pick up medication, makeup or more?

Related: These 31 Restaurants Will Be Open on New Year’s Day 2024

Thankfully, CVS customers will be able to drop by their local store because CVS will be open on New Year's Day. And, yes, they will be open during regular hours. What's even better is that they'll also be open on New Year's Eve as well during regular hours.

Wondering about CVS's pharmacy hours too? Well, just like the actual retail location, CVS's pharmacy will be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day during regular hours. It is important, however, that you check the store's locator prior to stopping by as some non-24 hour locations may be operating on reduced hours.

Up next: Will Starbucks Be Open on New Year’s Day 2024? All the Details on the Coffee Chain’s New Year’s Hours