Is McDonald's Open on New Year's Day 2024?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 7:30 a.m.

Whether you're on the hunt for the right follow-up to a night of partying hard or you're just against cooking on the first day of the year, McDonald's is a feasible choice for a good meal. A delicious Big Mac paired with a large fry and a thirst quenching Sprite? Sign us up, please! But that hankering for the Golden Arches will be mean nothing if you're not sure what McDonald's' New Year's Day hours are. 

For the most part, you can count on McDonald's to be there whenever you need. From a long night of hitting the town with friends to breakfast while on a cross country road trip, Mickey D's is almost always open and ready to fill you belly up with the thing you're craving most. With New Year's Day being a holiday though, does that mean they'll have their doors open for your chomping pleasure? 

Is McDonald's Open on New Year's Day?

Thankfully for those who just need to grab themselves an apple pie, McDonald's will be open on New Year's Day. There is one caveat to their opening, however—the hours will vary depending on the location you visit. To be sure that you don't waste a drive to the location nearest you though, be sure to check out the store locator to verify the hours. 

Is McDonald's Open on New Year's Eve?

If you don't want to wait until New Year's Day to grab yourself your favorite meal from McDonald's, don't worry; they'll also be open on New Year's Eve. And luckily, some locations will stay open all night long. But to be sure, you'll definitely want to check out the store locator to verify the hours for New Year's Eve, too. 

