Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Perfectly Broke Down Video That Seemed to Show Lions’ Taylor Decker Reporting to Ref

Andy Nesbitt
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 3:22 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys were able to hold on Saturday night and beat the Detroit Lions, 20-19, but it didn’t come without controversy with the refs making a highly questionable call in the final seconds that likely took a win away from the Lions.

In case you missed it, Detroit scored a touchdown with 23 seconds left in the game. Dan Campbell, who was rightfully upset after the game, then decided to go for a two-point conversion to take the lead, which the Lions seemed to then pull off on a Jared Goff pass to offensive lineman Taylor Decker. 

The refs, however, ruled that Decker didn’t report as eligible before the play and took the points off the board. 

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman broke down video of Decker going to talking to referee Brad Allen before the play: 

"You heard illegal touch by 68, did not report as eligible. Yet you look at the replay and you watch Taylor Decker say something. It would be odd for him to do that. Typically he'd be in the huddle getting ready for the next play."

- Joe Buck pic.twitter.com/W0XLQjUK1H

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2023

Hard to believe Decker didn’t report eligible there. What a brutal way to lose a game.

