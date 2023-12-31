OFFERS
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

John Harbaugh Shows Off Dance Moves in Wild Ravens Locker Room Celebration

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 11:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh just felt like dancing. 

Harbaugh had plenty of reasons to feel good on Sunday after his Ravens squad demolished the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56—19, clinching the top seed in the AFC and home-field advantage in the postseason while also effectively staking claim to the title of best team in the NFL. 

Not only did Harbaugh join in on the Ravens' locker room celebration, which effectively turned into a dance party, but he completely stole the show. Check out the amusing footage of the Ravens coach showing off his dance moves to the delight of his players, courtesy of the team's account on X, formerly Twitter. 

HARBS GOING CRAZY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zfHyT8p4lP

— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2023

Amazing. Not sure if there is a name for the dance moves Harbaugh is hitting in this video, but they sure did take the locker room celebration to the next level. 

With the division clinched, the conference's top seed secured and a first-round bye in tow, Harbaugh and the Ravens can essentially cha cha slide their way into the postseason with a meaningless Week 18 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers on deck. 

