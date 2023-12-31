OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Kirby Smart Makes Definitive Statement on Bowl Opt-Outs After Blowout Win in Orange Bowl

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 2:27 a.m.

Following No. 6 Georgia’s 63–3 drubbing of short-handed No. 5 Florida State in Saturday’s Orange Bowl, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart made a strong statement on the current bowl landscape and the issues regarding opt-outs of key players across the sport.

“People need to look at what happened tonight, and they need to fix this,” Smart began. “Everybody is saying we had our guys, [Florida State] didn’t have their guys. I can listen to all that, but college football has gotta decide what they want. And I know things are changing, and how things are gonna change next year. But you know what? There’s still going to be bowl games outside of [the playoff]. People need to decide what they want and what they wanna get out of it. It’s really unfortunate for those kids on that sideline that had to play in that game that didn’t have their full arsenal. It affected the game, 100%.”      

Kirby Smart: “People need to look what happened tonight and they need to fix this.”
Strong words on the opt outs… pic.twitter.com/dsxh3AjX9m

— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 31, 2023

Florida State played without several key players on Saturday, including quarterback Jordan Travis, who is out for the season with a broken leg, and wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, among others, who elected to opt-out of the game following the College Football Playoff snub.

In total, the Seminoles only had 53 scholarship players dressed on Saturday, with several of those players having never played a snap of college football. Georgia, meanwhile, had most of their regulars suited up and it showed.

The end result? Georgia racked up 673 yards of offense to Florida State’s 209, had 36 first downs to Florida State’s 11, and rushed for 372 yards to Florida State’s 63.

Neither team reached their goal of winning a national championship in 2023, but collectively made a statement in Saturday’s Orange Bowl that the current bowl system is broken.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News