Knicks Join Lakers With Interest in Hawks’ Dejounte Murray After OG Anunoby Trade, per Report

Jeff Smith
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 9:26 p.m.

The New York Knicks opted not to wait until the calendar turned to the new year before making a high-profile trade. And from the sound of it, the deal to acquire OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors is unlikely to be the only move they make ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Knicks join the Los Angeles Lakers as the latest teams linked with potential trade interest in Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, according to Hoops Hype’s Michael A. Scotto.

The Knicks will continue to be active on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. As previously reported by HoopsHype, the Knicks have been targeting Anunoby and Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. While losing Quickley seemingly hurts a potential trade package for Murray on paper, Murray remains a player the Knicks are interested in acquiring, league sources said.

This comes just days after the Lakers’ interest in Murray was highlighted by The Athletic’s Shams Charania on FanDuel’s Run It Back.

“One more player to keep an eye on I’m told, a potential target for the Lakers, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray,” Charania stated.

"One more player to keep an eye on I'm told, a potential target for the Lakers, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray."@ShamsCharania on potential trade targets for the Lakers.

📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/xtY6gCF2FO

— Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 26, 2023

The Knicks still have all of their draft capital aside from a 2024 second-round pick from the Detroit Pistons for any potential deals in the future. The trade for Anunoby also included Precious Achiuwa, and in exchange, New York sent RJ Barrett, Malachi Flynn and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto, along with the aforementioned second-round pick.

