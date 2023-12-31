OFFERS
Kyler Murray Wore a Sidney Crosby Jersey to Troll Eagles Before Sunday’s Game, and Fans Loved It

Wilton Jackson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:57 p.m.

Although the Arizona Cardinals aren’t contending for a spot in the NFC playoff race, it didn’t stop quarterback Kyler Murray from poking fun at the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the team’s matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Murray entered Lincoln Financial Field wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby sweater. The Penguins’ star, who is considered one of the greatest all-time NHL players, has been the ultimate villain in the rivalry between the Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on the ice.

With Murray’s choice in pregame attire, the Cardinals’ signal-caller seems to be seeking villain status in The City of Brotherly Love. A win over the Eagles (11-4) would damage a Philadelphia team seeking to keep its No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Although the Cardinals (3-12) face a tall task in knocking off the Eagles, NFL fans loved every bit of Murray trolling Philadelphia ahead of the game.

Kyler Murray reporting for work in Philly wearing a Penguins Sidney Crosby sweater pic.twitter.com/qjkne3ep8v

— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 31, 2023

I’m all for trolling Philly, and this is a great way. 😂🤣

— Makoto 🎌 🇺🇸 (@Makoto1) December 31, 2023

Kyler Murray choosing violence today

— Paula Fronckowiak (@pfronckowiak) December 31, 2023

Youth Shmedium

— BirdGang🦅 (@GordonsWord) December 31, 2023

Haha this is great. Sid OWNS Philly

— SlossBoss12 (@sloss_boss12) December 31, 2023

Need more players doing this kinda thing

— Dilly Bar (@dillywack16) December 31, 2023

Damn I love this kid!

— 𝐑 𝐀 𝐂 𝐇 𝐀 𝐋 (@rach_elizabethh) December 31, 2023
