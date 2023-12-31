Las Vegas Strip losing another superstar residency

While the Las Vegas Strip has become a premier destination for the biggest names in music, some last longer in Sin City than others.

Some performers have what seems like eternal residencies. Rod Stewart, for example, has been in residency at Caesars Palace for 13 years. That show is scheduled to end next summer, but whether that will actually happen remains to be seen.

Adele and Garth Brooks also have long-standing residencies at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colloseum. Neither performer follows the traditional Las Vegas schedule of playing five or six, sometimes more shows a week.

Instead, Adele plays on select weekends while Brooks will pop up for multiple dates for a few weeks and then go dark for months. It's a modern model that allows big names to play dozens of shows on the Strip each year while also having the flexibility to tour, record, or do other projects.

It's a model where multiple headline acts share the same venue. Caesars is not alone in using it as MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars in residency at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM.

Resorts World Las Vegas, however, may be the closest to the Caesars model as its theatre has hosted multiple big-name acts each year since it opened in 2021. One of those acts, however, closed her show in 2023 and another will end his run next year.

Katy Perry played her final show at Resorts Wolrd earlier this year. Image source&colon John Shearer&solGetty Images for Katy Perry

Resorts World loses another headliner

Katy Perry, one of Resorts World Las Vegas' original headliners closed her long-running "Play" residency in November. The "Waking Up In Vegas" singer joined Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan as the original headline acts at the 5,000-seat Resorts World Theater.

Dion has actually never played a single show at Resorts World due to health reasons. Underwood recently extended her contract to keep residency running into 2024.

Bryan, however, will be ending his run at Resorts World although he hopes to return at some point. He will close his residency after his New Year's weekend shows at the venue.

He expects to return, but in a different fashion.

“I would like not quite as many shows as I’ve been doing at Resorts World,” Bryan told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m freeing up my schedule of 26 shows a year. If it’s at Resorts World or somewhere else, I’d like to come back but with fewer shows and a way to keep it simple so I can just go out there and do it.”

Like Perry, Bryan serves as a judge on "American Idol."

Dion hopes to take the stage in 2024

Dion, one of Las Vegas's most successful headliners, reemerged in public in late 2024 during her health woes. She appeared to watch Perry's final Resorts World show and went to a Las Vegas Golden Knights game.

The singer, who lives in Las Vegas, has been battling a rare medical condition, Stiff Person Syndrome.

Resorts World shared some details about her struggle in a 2021 press release when she first delayed her residency there.

"Celine has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show," the resort shared.

Officials from AEG Presents, which books the theater, remain optimistic Dion can return to the stage in 2024. Dion’s camp also is holding out hope, despite the long delay," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“It’s true that, in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know,” her sister Claudette Dion said.