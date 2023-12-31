OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

LeBron James Vents Frustration As Officials Appear to Misjudge Game-Tying Three on Birthday

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:39 a.m.

With time ticking down in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, Lakers forward LeBron James did what he does best. He knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game at 107 with 2.3 seconds showing on the clock...

...or so he thought. The shot was ruled a two on the floor and survived a replay review, facilitating a 108–106 Timberwolves victory.

With several video and photographic angles implying there was a wedge of court between James’s sneaker and the three-point line when he took the shot, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer took the game’s officiating to task on his 39th birthday.

“It’s an obvious three. My foot was behind the line,” James told reporters. “(The referee) said it was out of their hands, in (the league control center) Secaucus (N.J.) or whatever.”

This LeBron James bucket was called a two after further review 😲 pic.twitter.com/6fudDbdlL0

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2023

James then criticized the league’s replay review process.

“It’s super frustrating in the sense of, ‘What the hell we got replay for?’” James said. “What do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong?”

Punctuating his venting, James offered a screenshot on Instagram that seemed to show he did, in fact, make a three-pointer.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News