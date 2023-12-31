OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Mingus wrestling continues to defend ranking with 2 more wins

(VVN/Paige Daniels0)

(VVN/Paige Daniels0)

mugshot photo
By Paige Daniels
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 11:07 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union High School’s wrestling team continues to dominate as they recently took on Notre Dame and Shadow Mountain High School on Dec. 13 with final scores of 35-33 and 42-12.

Head coach Mario Chagolla says the event wasn’t one to miss.

“It was a highly energized event with many visitors coming from afar and even locally from Camp Verde to see what all the excitement has been about,” Chagolla said.

The highlight of the evening, Chagolla says, was when Meredy Ladines didn’t have a female opponent to compete against, causing her to possibly not be able to wrestle.

“Both sides agreed upon a formidable male competitor to test her courage. Her opponent gave her one heck of a battle,” Chagolla said. “It was during her thrashing that she dug deep into her soul and to everyone’s delight, over turned her opponent to a victorious pin. The crowd went insane and gave her a standing ovation.”

photo

Meredy Ladines (VVN/Paige Daniels)

After years of coaching, Chagolla emphasizes the importance of the role he plays.

“My goal is to help these boys and girls towards recognizing that everything worth living for, takes work and effort. That instant gratification is sometimes unrealistic,” Chagolla said. “To awaken them, to empower them with the tools of knowledge necessary to be successful in life. If I don’t accomplish that task, then I have failed them as a mentor.”

Before leaving MUHS, Chagolla says the team should fully embrace their talent and potential to further carry into their careers.

“They should have established goals and action plans to arrive towards their destination. They will have understood that they are in charge of their own destiny and that they are their own worst enemy,” Chagolla said. “They must understand that they will run into obstacles and challenges, but they must learn to improvise, adapt and overcome them.”

On and off the mat, Chagolla challenges the wrestlers to be the best version of themselves and make the right decisions.

“I emphasize that life is a series of choices that lead to their destiny. They must remember that they are in the driver’s seat in their journey. For them not to idly sit back while everything worth living for passes you by,” Chagolla said. “Nobody knows how long they’re meant to be on this earth, so if you don’t live your life to the absolute fullest, you may have more regrets than you can count.”

Chagolla and the Marauders will jump back on the mat after the New Year celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 3 to take on Saguaro and Marcos De Niza High School at 4 p.m. at Saguaro High School.

To contact Paige, email PDaniels@VerdeNews.com

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News