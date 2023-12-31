Mingus wrestling continues to defend ranking with 2 more wins

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union High School’s wrestling team continues to dominate as they recently took on Notre Dame and Shadow Mountain High School on Dec. 13 with final scores of 35-33 and 42-12.

Head coach Mario Chagolla says the event wasn’t one to miss.

“It was a highly energized event with many visitors coming from afar and even locally from Camp Verde to see what all the excitement has been about,” Chagolla said.

The highlight of the evening, Chagolla says, was when Meredy Ladines didn’t have a female opponent to compete against, causing her to possibly not be able to wrestle.

“Both sides agreed upon a formidable male competitor to test her courage. Her opponent gave her one heck of a battle,” Chagolla said. “It was during her thrashing that she dug deep into her soul and to everyone’s delight, over turned her opponent to a victorious pin. The crowd went insane and gave her a standing ovation.”

After years of coaching, Chagolla emphasizes the importance of the role he plays.

“My goal is to help these boys and girls towards recognizing that everything worth living for, takes work and effort. That instant gratification is sometimes unrealistic,” Chagolla said. “To awaken them, to empower them with the tools of knowledge necessary to be successful in life. If I don’t accomplish that task, then I have failed them as a mentor.”

Before leaving MUHS, Chagolla says the team should fully embrace their talent and potential to further carry into their careers.

“They should have established goals and action plans to arrive towards their destination. They will have understood that they are in charge of their own destiny and that they are their own worst enemy,” Chagolla said. “They must understand that they will run into obstacles and challenges, but they must learn to improvise, adapt and overcome them.”

On and off the mat, Chagolla challenges the wrestlers to be the best version of themselves and make the right decisions.

“I emphasize that life is a series of choices that lead to their destiny. They must remember that they are in the driver’s seat in their journey. For them not to idly sit back while everything worth living for passes you by,” Chagolla said. “Nobody knows how long they’re meant to be on this earth, so if you don’t live your life to the absolute fullest, you may have more regrets than you can count.”

Chagolla and the Marauders will jump back on the mat after the New Year celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 3 to take on Saguaro and Marcos De Niza High School at 4 p.m. at Saguaro High School.

