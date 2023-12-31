OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Monty Williams Describes Emotional Pistons Locker Room After Losing Streak Ends

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 2:31 a.m.

After 28 harrowing games, the Detroit Pistons are finally back in the win column.

The Pistons snapped the longest losing streak in NBA history Saturday evening with a 129-127 victory over the Toronto Raptors, ending a run that had turned over time into a national phenomenon. Guard Cade Cunningham steered the ship for Detroit, dropping 30 points and giving out 12 assists in the Pistons' first triumph since Oct. 28.

Detroit coach Monty Williams was candid when asked by reporters after the victory to describe the mood in Detroit's locker room.

"I've been a ton of locker rooms my whole life, and that's a first for me—to have that kind of, it wasn't relief, it was like, 'Thank God,'" Williams said. "Guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. I'm just so happy for our guys. I'm happy for everybody."

We hear from coach Monty Williams after the Pistons end their 28-game losing streak with a 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors.#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/Pc0jJOfCdt

— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) December 31, 2023

Williams, who guided the Phoenix Suns to the best record in their history just two years ago, dealt with chants for his firing during the streak.

"Sometimes it just takes a win like that to get things started," Williams said. "I just have so much respect for our team."

The Pistons now have to win 14 of their final 50 games to avoid tying the 1980 team's 16-66 mark—the worst record in franchise history.

Perhaps the proverbial journey of a thousand miles will begin with this single step.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News