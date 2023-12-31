OFFERS
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Sun, Dec. 31
Mountain Dew Says Fan-Favorite Flavor Will Be Permanent for 2024

Marisa Losciale
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:32 p.m.

Mountain Dew's Baja Blast will officially be a permanent offering at grocery store chains and small businesses nationwide in 2024.

The fan-favorite flavor was created in 2004 as a Taco Bell exclusive. But after gaining a cult following, the soda brand decided to give fans the option to enjoy the flavor without driving to TBell for its soda fountain about a decade ago. 

In 2014, Mountain Dew—a subsidiary of PepsiCo—served up Baja Blast in bottles and cans, but it was only for a limited time. The company followed suit in 2015 and 2016, but in 2017, the prepackaged variation was discontinued. 

A year later, Baja Blast re-emerged on store shelves, and the drink has since made annual appearances at shops across the country. The tropical-lime flavored soda even earned a few spinoffs, like the frozen slush (also offered as an alcoholic option at select Taco Bell Cantina locations), the Baja Blast gelato, a limited-edition hot sauce, and, of course, Mountain Dew's Baja Blast Energy drinks. However, it has never been officially added to the regular lineup—until now, anyway.

"Well it’s about forking time if you ask me🙌🏻 In celebration of the 20th Bajaversary, Mountain Dew Baja Blast will be a permanent flavor in 2024!!" fast food influencer @Markie_Devo announced via a Dec. 29 Instagram post.

"In January Baja Blast will hit [shelves] nationwide as a permanent item in both regular and zero(bottles & cans)," the caption explained.

"Happy New Year to us!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 can’t wait!!!!!!" one excited social media user exclaimed. 

"I love Baja . I am getting those bottles," another shared.

A third quipped, "I like Baja Blast as much as the next person, but it absolutely tastes the best from Taco Bell."

The only people more excited than fans of the beverage are those working in Mountain Dew's marketing department, as they've set a countdown to the Jan. 2 release on the official Baja Blast website

Chick-fil-A Starts Off the New Year Right With Return of Fan-Favorite Menu Item

