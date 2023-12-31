NBA Fans Celebrate Pistons’ Infamous Wingstop Promotion Finally Being Activated After Win

Entering Saturday on a 28-game losing streak, the Detroit Pistons were in search of some sort of feel-good moment. And, thankfully for the team and its fans, the breakthrough has finally arrived in more ways than one.

The Pistons’ 129–127 home win over the Toronto Raptors marked the end of the historic skid that has plagued much of their 2023–24 season. The much-needed win for Detroit also triggered the activation of a now-infamous in-house promotion.

As the Pistons continued to flounder, their fanbase remain deprived of a deal with the popular wing restaurant chain Wingstop for five free boneless wings for every win. Now, thanks to Saturday’s victory, the promo will give more than just Pistons fans something to cheer about.

With Detroit now riding high, the club found itself in unfamiliar territory following its win over Toronto, as NBA Twitter congratulated the Pistons for delivering two Ws to its fans:

