NFL Fans Irate Over Ugly Hit to Head on Justin Fields During Bears-Falcons Game

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 8:51 p.m.

The NFL can't seem to go one week without the officials being called into question. 

After a controversial ending to the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, one play from Week 17’s Chicago Bears-Atlanta Falcons clash on Sunday drew the ire of fans. 

During a play towards the end of the second quarter, Bears quarterback Justin Fields exited the pocket and scrambled upfield. Fields slid and a Falcons player's hand appeared to contact his head as he hit the turf. 

No flag was thrown on the play, leading to plenty of angry reactions from NFL fans who thought the hit on Fields was illegal. 

If this isn’t Justin Fields this is a penalty. Unreal. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/fNjOHhL2q5

— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 31, 2023

This NFL fan clearly feels that if the player was anyone other than Fields, a flag would have been thrown. Plenty of fans agreed, calling out the officials who missed the hit. 

I am once again asking you to throw an obvious flag for an illegal hit on Justin Fields. Just once. pic.twitter.com/ZTxa87BgBc

— Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) December 31, 2023

NFL refs when Justin Fields gets hit in the head: pic.twitter.com/93SwC3MvQy

— Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) December 31, 2023

Another fan wondered why no one was advocating for Fields following the hit. 

The most concerning part to me about the pattern of no-calls on Justin Fields is the lack of advocacy on his and the Bears’ behalf. We talk about “Charter Franchise” and can’t even seem to have that work in the QB’s favor. Ridiculous.

— Leila Rahimi (@leilarahimi) December 31, 2023

Either way, it's clear that fans are in agreement on one thing: the officials should have noticed the contact to Fields's head. 

News