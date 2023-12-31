OFFERS
Odell Beckham Jr. Had NFL Fans in Awe With His Tricky Field Goal Attempt Before Dolphins-Ravens

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 6:13 p.m.

What can’t Odell Beckham Jr. do?

Ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, Beckham warmed up on the field and showed off some of his other football talents.

At one point, he grabbed the football from around 20 yards, give or take, and twirled it onto the ground and immediately kicked the ball toward the uprights.

Unfortunately for Beckham, the ball missed and appeared to go left of the poles. Regardless, it still was impressive for the wide receiver to kick the ball at that distance and height.

Some fans wondered if Beckham was out to take Baltimore’s famed kicker Justin Tucker’s job. Probably not, but it looks like the Ravens could have an option for a backup kicker if the situation arises.

Fans overall were in awe of Beckham’s field goal attempt, even though this is something the receiver apparently does often during warm-ups. Check out some of the reactions.

OBJ been taking Justin Tucker lessons 👀 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/WnnJLdDmUZ

— Overtime (@overtime) December 31, 2023

Everything OBJ does is just so cool… pic.twitter.com/yX7xP2rWRS

— Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) December 31, 2023

Better than half the kickers in the NFL tbh

— Ben (@HowUBenFeller) December 31, 2023

It’s easy to forget that professional athletes are aliens https://t.co/vqVXJroikI

— 🤨 (@JamesF84) December 31, 2023

“Odell casually drills 87 yard FG” -@_MLFootball https://t.co/KfOV67cwEs

— Drew (@DrewBanned) December 31, 2023

We NEED to see a Odell kick a garbage time extra point. https://t.co/jDqzGIuAJ2

— _Mop__ (@___mop__) December 31, 2023

I dont think people realize how insane this is https://t.co/99RM80Oczj

— Matt 🔰 (@MLGTWO) December 31, 2023

My dawg the most talented in the league can kick pass catch run everything https://t.co/f80FjM40bM

— 🧑🏾‍💻 (@_Smooky) December 31, 2023
