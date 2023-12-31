OFFERS
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Pistons Beat Raptors to Snap NBA Record 28-Game Losing Streak

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 1:42 a.m.

The Detroit Pistons are officially back in the win column for the first time since Oct. 28, as they beat the Toronto Raptors 129–127 on Saturday night to snap an NBA record 28-game losing streak.

Star point guard Cade Cunningham scored 30 points and added 12 assists, while center Jalen Duren scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Pistons.

The Raptors played in their first game without wing OG Anunoby, who was traded to the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon for a package that included R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. 

The absence of Anunoby, who has emerged as one of the league’s best two-way players, loomed large on the defensive end of the floor for the Raptors, as they allowed the Pistons to shoot 50% from the floor overall and 42.9% from three.

Saturday night’s win moved the Pistons to 3–29 on the season, which is still good for the worst mark in the NBA. However, the young team will certainly be looking to play with more confidence moving forward now that the proverbial monkey is off their back.

