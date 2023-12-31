Report: Bears Make Decision on Coach Matt Eberflus’s Future

After improving year-over-year from an awful 2022, the Chicago Bears are reportedly opting to stick to their guns in 2024.

The Bears expect to bring back coach Matt Eberflus for a third season next year, according to a Saturday evening report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Eberflus, 53, is 9–23 in two seasons with Chicago. The Bears are 6–9 this season after posting a 3–14 ledger in ’22.

Chicago hired Eberflus on Jan. 27, 2022 after his four-year stint as the Indianapolis Colts‘ defensive coordinator. After a 3–5 start that year, the Bears lost nine games in a row to end the season, followed by five straight to start 2023.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is expected to return in 2024, per @RapSheet https://t.co/HqCGz3dAJx pic.twitter.com/LFR1qR0ai1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 31, 2023

Eberflus and Chicago snapped their 14-game skid by beating the Washington Commanders 40–20 on Oct. 5, and gradually improved despite quarterback Justin Fields missing time due to a shoulder injury. Still, the team is currently last in the NFC North.

The Bears last made a coaching change after two or fewer seasons in 2014, when they dismissed Marc Trestman and hired John Fox.