OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

The Rock Crashed Fox’s Pregame Show and Had Jimmy Johnson Tearing Up With Heartfelt Message

Wilton Jackson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 7:17 p.m.

Before The Rock became a professional wrestler, XFL owner and an acclaimed actor, Dwayne Johnson dreamed of playing for Jimmy Johnson during his coaching tenure with the Miami Hurricanes

Johnson took Miami to new heights in the 1980s and led the Hurricanes to a national championship in ’87. When The Rock reached his senior year of high school in ’89, he only wanted to play football for Johnson. However, the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach jumped to the NFL ranks to become the Dallas Cowboys' second head coach ahead of the ‘89 campaign. 

Although The Rock didn’t get to play for the legendary coach, he elected to still play for the Hurricanes to honor Johnson's legacy. During the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show, The Rock praised the newest member of the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor and honored Johnson with his letter of intent to play for him during his tenure at Miami.

“When I was 18, I wanted to give you this. This is my letter of intent to play for you,” The Rock laughed. “If you ever decide to coach again, it would be an honor.

Johnson was nearly in tears.

🥹 @TheRock dropped by with some heartfelt words for @JimmyJohnson and a special gift at the end 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/Zu2zeBF2JP

— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 31, 2023

The Rock spent four years at Miami as a defensive lineman from 1991 to ’94 and was part of Miami’s championship team in ’91. 

After 30 years and the ending of deep-rooted friction with Dallas owner Jerry Jones, Johnson earned his rightful place in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor during halftime of the team’s 20–19 victory on Saturday night.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News