OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Tyreek Hill Makes Cool NFL History During Dolphins-Ravens Showdown

Wilton Jackson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 8:24 p.m.

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill surpassed another milestone in his pursuit to become the NFL’s first wide receiver to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards.

During the Dolphins’ Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Hill became the first player in NFL history to record multiple seasons of at least 1,700 receiving yards. Hill entered Sunday’s contest needing only 59 yards to reach the 1,700-yard plateau. During the ’22 campaign, Hill registered a career-high and a Dolphins-record 1,710 receiving yards.

The All-Pro wide receiver also became the third player to register more than 110 receptions in three consecutive seasons in Sunday’s battle for the AFC’s top spot, joining Antonio Brown (’13 to ’15) and Wes Welker (’07 to ’09).

Currently, Hill has six receptions for 76 yards versus Baltimore and is 283 receiving yards from 2,000 for the season. Despite Hill’s success, the Ravens are in full control against the Dolphins, leading 35–13 in the third quarter. 

Tyreek Hill is the first player in #NFL history to have multiple seasons with 1700+ receiving yards.

Back-to-back. He’s been absolutely insane since joining the #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/TjTT9j38z2

— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2023

Miami (11–4) can clinch the AFC East with a win or tie against Baltimore (12–3) or a Buffalo Bills loss or tie to the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Ravens can secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home field advantage if they hold on to defeat the Dolphins.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News