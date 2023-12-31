Tyreek Hill Makes Cool NFL History During Dolphins-Ravens Showdown

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill surpassed another milestone in his pursuit to become the NFL’s first wide receiver to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards.

During the Dolphins’ Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Hill became the first player in NFL history to record multiple seasons of at least 1,700 receiving yards. Hill entered Sunday’s contest needing only 59 yards to reach the 1,700-yard plateau. During the ’22 campaign, Hill registered a career-high and a Dolphins-record 1,710 receiving yards.

The All-Pro wide receiver also became the third player to register more than 110 receptions in three consecutive seasons in Sunday’s battle for the AFC’s top spot, joining Antonio Brown (’13 to ’15) and Wes Welker (’07 to ’09).

Currently, Hill has six receptions for 76 yards versus Baltimore and is 283 receiving yards from 2,000 for the season. Despite Hill’s success, the Ravens are in full control against the Dolphins, leading 35–13 in the third quarter.

Tyreek Hill is the first player in #NFL history to have multiple seasons with 1700+ receiving yards.



Back-to-back. He’s been absolutely insane since joining the #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/TjTT9j38z2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2023

Miami (11–4) can clinch the AFC East with a win or tie against Baltimore (12–3) or a Buffalo Bills loss or tie to the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Ravens can secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home field advantage if they hold on to defeat the Dolphins.