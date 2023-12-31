What Are Cracker Barrel's New Year's Day Hours?

A new year is on the horizon and if you're looking to kick things off in a relaxed way, the last thing you want to do is spend the day cooking. While collard greens and black-eyed peas may be the traditional items on the menu for the first day of the year, if spending the day in the kitchen isn't of interest, you may find yourself questioning: Is Cracker Barrel open on New Year's Day?

Cracker Barrel is known for delivering good food for any time of the day. If you want a delicious breakfast with mountains of syrup on top, they've got that. Rather a good ol' country dinner instead? They've got that, too. One of the best things about Cracker Barrel is the fact that they're food is always consistent. But will the hours be just as consistent as they usually are on New Year's Day and New Year's Eve?

Will Cracker Barrel Be Open on New Year's Day?

If you're wondering whether you can expect the fan-favorite restaurant to be open on the big day, you're in luck because Cracker Barrel will be open on New Year's Day. The best part? They'll be open during regular hours.

Is Cracker Barrel Open on New Year's Eve, Too?

While you're probably ecstatic about Cracker Barrel being open on New Year's Day, if you're thinking about stopping by before your night out, Cracker Barrel will be open on New Year's Eve as well. And just like New Year's Day, they'll be operating during regular hours.

