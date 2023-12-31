OFFERS
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

What Are Kroger's New Year's Day Hours?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 3:30 p.m.

With New Year's Day practically here, many of you are probably wondering what stores will be open for the last-minute necessities. From orange juice to the forgotten rolls of paper towels. there seems to alway be a reason to make a store run on New Year's Day. But, is Kroger open on New Year's Day 2024 to help you out with those needs?

Kroger, a retail giant with a network spanning over 2,800 store locations across the United States, is known for its commitment to providing quality products and a diverse shopping experience. Whether you're looking for fresh produce and pantry staples or innovative and fan-favorite products, Kroger's shelves are stocked with a wide array of options to suit every taste and preference.

One of the unique perks of shopping at Kroger extends beyond the aisles and into their fuel centers. Kroger's gas pumps not only offer convenience, but also fantastic discounts for loyal customers. So, will you be able to stop by and stock up on New Year's Day?

Fortunately for Kroger shoppers, Kroger is slated to be open for New Years Day 2024. Hours, however, may vary depending on location, so it's best to verify through Kroger's store locator or to contact your local for accurate hours. 

