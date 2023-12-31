OFFERS
Why the Internet Thinks You're Burning Your Candles the Wrong Way

Lizzy Buczak
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 1 p.m.

Lighting a candle seems like a straightforward task, right? Wrong—at least according to the internet.

While grabbing a match or electric lighter and lighting the candle are necessary steps in the process, there’s one thing some people don't do right before that makes a world of difference: trim the wicks.

“You’ll get a longer burn time and a cleaner-burning candle if you do that,” Kathy LaVanier, spokesperson for the National Candle Association, explained to Today.

Typically, you want to cut the wick to a quarter of an inch before lighting, as it helps reduce the "soot," per Anthony Haslam, co-founder of Cali Vibes Candle Company, and Taylor Perlis, senior fragrance evaluator for Yankee Candle.

Both said that the trimming step also helps reduce “mushrooming,” a term for when a burnt wick’s edges look like a mushroom and give off a black smoke when blown out. If you light the candle without trimming the wick, black smoke will appear that may have a burnt smell, and according to TikTok user @sircandleman, the flame will be too big reducing your total burn time.

“Next time, trim that thing for a clean burn,” he said on the video, which amassed over 56 thousand likes.

@sircandleman

how ro re-light a candle properly ✨ #candletok #learn #learnwithtiktok #candles

♬ Stories 2 - Danilo Stankovic https://www.tiktok.com/@sircandleman/video/7038614287811743022

“Yes! My pet peeve is when ppl don’t trim. Especially since I make candles w/wood wicks, if you don’t trim those may god help you 😂,” someone commented, as another exclaimed, “I wish I had learned proper candle care 20 years sooner. It makes a massive difference.”

Another person claimed they noticed “a huge difference in burn time between trimmed and untrimmed wicks.”

As for what works best to trim the wick, you can be fancy and get a wick trimmer, but don't worry, scissors work just as well.

Most candle lovers have likely also run into the dreaded wax getting stuck on the glass walls unevenly, and there’s a reason for it—you didn’t leave your candle burning long enough.

The experts note that you should light a candle for at least an hour to avoid what’s known as “tunneling,” which is one of the most common reasons that people fail to get the most out of their candles, per Homesick Candles.

The process happens when the center of the wax around the wick melts and burns, leaving a band of hard wax around the outside like a tunnel, with wasted wax stuck on the sides of the jar.

“If you don’t give your first burn plenty of time and space, then you’re likely headed toward disaster,” the website notes.

The recommended fix when this happens is to let the candle burn all the way through the next time to ensure an even burn in the future. 

“If you blow them out prior to it reaching the radius — it sounds silly, but candles actually have memory — from there, the candle will start to tunnel where it goes straight down instead of burning at a wick,” Haslam said.

TikTok user Thompson Ferrier said the proper way is to let “it burn until the surface has liquefied completely” and the wax has pooled.

“You always cut the wick, you always let it pool to the top, once it’s pooled, extinguish the flame, let it cool off, and start over again,” he said.

@thompsonferrier_nyc

Proper way to burn a candle. The right way to burn a candle is to let it burn until the surface has liquefied completely. Then extinguish the flame and allow the wax to cool off. Then cut the wick and start over again. This is the only way to burn a candle properly. #CandleCare #Candles #LuxuryCandles #BougieCandles Golf, #GolfStream McMansions, #ParkAve #Ferrari Blackstone.

♬ original sound - Thompson Ferrier https://www.tiktok.com/@thompsonferrier_nyc/video/7224576842865462571

And now you have the tricks and tips to get the most out of every single candle!

