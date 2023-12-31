OFFERS
Will Starbucks Be Open on New Year’s Day 2024? All the Details on the Coffee Chain’s New Year’s Hours

Lindsay Lowe
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 7:30 p.m.

If there’s one holiday in the year that you probably really need a caffeine fix, it’s New Year’s Day. Chances are you’ll be exhausted — especially if you were popping some champagne at home to ring in 2024. If you’re hoping to make a Starbucks run on January 1, you may be asking: Is Starbucks open on New Year’s Day 2024? 

We checked in with the coffee giant to confirm opening details for New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day, and the answer is basically...it depends on the store. It sounds like some Starbucks locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day, but not necessarily all. As usual, holiday hours at Starbucks will vary by location. 

“This holiday season, Starbucks store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs," the company revealed on their site. "We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting our website store locator: Starbucks.com/store-locator.

So, your best bet is to check opening details and hours with your local Starbucks before heading out to grab a much-needed latte or Frappuccino. 

Looking for a place to stop by after grabbing your cup of joe on the first day of the new year? You can always stop by any of these restaurants that are open on New Year's Day to fill yourself up with some good grub.

