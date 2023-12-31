OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Young Eagles Fan Dressed Up in Legendary Jason Kelce Costume, and Everyone Loved It

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 7:47 p.m.

This young Philadelphia Eagles fan clearly knew how to end 2023 on a high note. 

Beloved Eagles center Jason Kelce endeared himself even more to the city of Philadelphia—if that was even possible—after the team’s Super Bowl win during the 2017 season when he donned a Mummers outfit for the Super Bowl parade. The ensemble is a form of colorful garb traditionally worn during the annual New Year’s Day parade in the City of Brotherly Love. 

Well, one young Eagles fan decided to recreate Kelce's legendary Mummers outfit before the team's contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Fans absolutely loved it. 

This young fan dressed up as @JasonKelce 👏 pic.twitter.com/7M2tQ2RFXI

— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 31, 2023

This kid gets the stamp of the week!!

— Jen E (@jenm0804_jen) December 31, 2023

Amazing 👏💞💞💞💞💞

— Capricious♓ Fanm ayisyen 💱☯️🇳🇬🇺🇸👌 (@Thepiscesgeng) December 31, 2023

Another NFL fan posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, requesting that the New Heights podcast, hosted by Kelce and his brother Travis, discuss this Eagles fan's brilliant costume. 

@newheightshow this has to be talked about!! 🤩

— Lacee Amos (@LaceeAmos) December 31, 2023

It's too bad that Kelce wasn't in his Mummers outfit, as he and the young fan would have been nearly identical, aside from the obvious size difference. 

Here's hoping that Kelce, whether it's during his postgame media availability or an episode of his podcast, will find a way to shout out this fan for his amazing costume. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News