Electric Harp Guitar Group at OTCA Feb. 4

Old Town Center for the Arts presents the Electric Harp Guitar Group in Concert, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. The Electric Harp Guitar Group (EHGG) is visionary guitarists William Eaton, Anthony Mazzella, and Fitzhugh Jenkins who will perform on their unique hand-crafted electric harp guitars, six-string guitars and double neck harp synthesizer guitar.

For this concert the trio will explore new boundaries with an eclectic mix of instrumental and vocal songs. “We’re excited about presenting very diverse arrangements of well-known and obscure songs,” Anthony Mazzella commented. “You’ll hear a very different ‘In Your Eyes’ by Peter Gabriel, the ‘laid back’ country vibe of ‘Hickory Wind’ an Emmy Lou Harris hit, and a song from the rock super group ‘Blind Faith’ with their iconic ‘Can’t Find My Way Home,’ composed by Steve Winwood. “Anthony also brought in ‘Driver’ by Leo Kottke,” William Eaton remarked, “which is one of the most powerfully emotional songs I’ve ever heard.”

The trio will also debut some new original ‘EHGG’ instrumental songs, including After Life and Thinking About Eternity, along with some songs from their self-titled Electric Harp Guitar Group album, which was honored as one of the ‘Top 25 ‘Essential CD’s by Echoes’ – an internationally syndicated radio program.

The EHGG trio initially formed when musician-luthier William Eaton designed his proto-type 18 string electric harp guitar. A long-time fan of Anthony Mazzella and Fitzhugh Jenkins, Eaton invited them to try out the new instrument and join together to create the Electric Harp Guitar Group. Two more instruments were built, and after several months of rehearsal the trio spent time at Wisdom Tree Studios in Sedona to record their self-titled “Electric Harp Guitar Group.”

“EHGG is finding its collective voice, and getting to a new level of musicianship,” Fitzhugh Jenkins remarked. Anthony Mazzella added; “the improvised nature of our approach allows us the freedom to explore new ideas. Both rehearsal and concert is an experience of finding the spark and magic of what is being created in the moment.”

The Electric Harp Guitar Group has sold out their past six shows at OTCA, so grab your tickets early and come enjoy a special evening of electric harp guitar music on Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at Fifth St. & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for Electric Harp Guitar Group are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at ShowTix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods, and in Sedona at The Mary D Fisher Theater. For upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org. For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.