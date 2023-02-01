Celebrate the spirit, songs of Simon & Garfunkel when The Tributaries come to Sedona with “Homeward Bound: A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel” live concert. There will be one performance on Friday, Feb. 3, at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Mike Yarema and Walker Foard present a truly unique concert experience. Relive your favorite songs from arguably the most influential folk musicians of our time: Simon & Garfunkel.

Enjoy hits like “Mrs. Robinson,” “Homeward Bound,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound of Silence” and more. Mike and Walker will share stories about the songs and will help transport you to a magical time in music, poetry and history.

Come hear the stories behind the music. Remember the deep tracks that you forgot about. Sing along to “Homeward Bound.” Hear the magic of “The Sound of Silence” like it’s the first time all over again. Come back in time with us and experience the music of Simon & Garfunkel.

Tickets for the show are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Mike, Walker and the band in the lobby after the show.

Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

Information provided by SIFF.