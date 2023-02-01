Jerome’s First Saturday Art & Wine Walk Feb. 4

Jerome was booming at the turn of the 20th century. It was the fourth largest town in Arizona. The United Verde was the wealthiest mine in the world owned by one man and miners came from all over the world to work there.

And they liked their vino. Henry Schuerman was producing the equivalent of 48,000 bottles of wine per year near Oak Creek to meet that demand.

Arizona became a state in 1912 (we’ll be celebrating our 111th birthday on Valentine’s Day) and passed a statewide prohibition of alcohol which took effect in 1915, five years before the Volstead Act brought about national prohibition. It wasn’t until 2006 that Arizona finally allowed our state wineries to begin operating as they do today. Something we now celebrate in Jerome with our monthly First Saturday Art & Wine Walk.

Join us this Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Participation is free, and a free shuttle will be provided. Jerome has been recognized as an arts community since the 1960s, but wine was a little slower to come to the fore.

Join us Saturday to see how far we’ve come and explore the wines offered at Jerome’s six winery operated tasting rooms.

Visit the Original Jerome Winery, Caduceus Cellars, Four eight Wineworks, Passion Cellars, Cabal Cellars, and Coronado Vineyards, plus sample the curated Arizona wine tastings at Vino Zona. And, of course, take the opportunity to peruse the offerings of over 30 of Jerome’s unique shops, artist studios, and artist galleries who will be open and celebrating the evening with you.

And then, as if that’s not enough, there’s the music. Featured artists include high-energy duo Sister and the Sun, performing their soul, rock, reggae, and funk tunes at the Jerome Artist Cooperative.

Shane Zen will be joining us from Prescott to perform his mesmerizing original tunes and fun covers at the Cornish Pastry Company – and he’ll start a little earlier, at 4:00.

Long time local favorite Steve Estes will be joining us once again, performing this time at Vino Zona. His wide range of background, leading bands from classic rock to country and bluegrass, coupled with his entertaining personality, always makes for a special experience.

Wrapping up the evening, The Operating Room in the Jerome Art Center (the Old Jerome High School) will open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 8 p.m. featuring Uncontrolled Opposition, using their jazz and punk roots to create an evolving landscape around the spoken word, and DJ #Wolfenkat.