Register now for Sedona’s St. Patrick’s Parade

On Saturday, March 18, the annual St. Patrick’s Parade returns, and the city of Sedona seeks parade entrants and volunteers to assist with this special event. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will travel down its traditional Uptown Sedona route of Jordan Road from the Sedona Heritage Museum to Mesquite Avenue.

Civic organizations, businesses, youth/school groups, bands, decorative floats and vehicles are all encouraged to participate and celebrate this annual tradition.

“We’re looking forward to the 2023 parade and hope to see more youth groups/clubs and musical performances this year. This is such a fun and easy way to get involved with your community,” said Dawn Norman, city of Sedona parks and recreation manager.

Parade registration is open until 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, 2023. Registration is online and due to limited space, entries are taken on a first come, first served basis. Early registration is highly encouraged. The entry fee for a business is $100 and $25 per individual or nonprofit.

Parade sponsorship opportunities are available through Sunday, Feb. 12 and can be purchased online. For more details, including online parade entry registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit SedonaAZ.gov/stpatrick.

