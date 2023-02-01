Sugar Moon and ‘Live with Courage’ at Main Stage this weekend

Sugar Moon plays Main Stage Feb. 4

Saturday, Feb. 4, Sugar Moon returns to Main Stage. Celebrating the Janimals Birthday. Sugar Moon is a multi-instrumentalist duo, whose eclectic covers get audiences singing, dancing & clapping for more. A dynamic pair you’re sure to enjoy.

Main Stage provides nightly entertainment almost every night of the week. Mondays kick off with karaoke hosted by Christa Cave at 9 p.m. with a special Scary-okee event on Halloween Night. Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee. Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need. Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. Beer School is an exciting way to learn and experience craft tastings for only $5. On Fridays, we bring back TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson. Badass Hot Dogs serves food nightly and Pizzas available to order at the bar.

Main Stage to host Camp Courage Fundraiser ‘Live with Courage’ Feb. 5

Main Stage is hosting its first big fundraising event of the year, Sunday, Feb. 5, from noon to 6 p.m. and this is one you won’t want to miss.

Main Stage has partnered with The Law Tigers (Arizona Motorcycle Attorneys), Yavapai Broadcasting Company, The Sisterhood Connection Foundation, and the AZ Burn Foundation for “Live with Courage,” a Camp Courage Fundraising Extravaganza. Camp Courage is a camp for Arizona children burn survivors.

The Arizona Burn Foundation puts on Camp Courage each year for kids between the ages of 6 and 16 that have suffered traumatic burn injuries. During this week of camp, kids are allowed to forget about the surgeries, procedures, and hospitals and just have fun in the cool pines of Prescott Arizona for one week each year. Provided to Youth Burn Survivors, this summer camp is funded through donations to the Arizona Burn Foundation.

For more than 50 years, Arizona Burn Foundation has provided high-quality support programs for Arizona children and adult burn survivors and their families.

Main Stage and their partners are pulling out all the stops to make it a great community event and raise money for this amazing organization. This is an all-ages event with live music from The Wolves. Yavapai Broadcasting Co. will be broadcasting live from noon to 6 p.m. and sharing stories from camp attendees and their families. Starting at noon on Sunday, Feb. 5, there will be a firetruck on site for the kids, a cotton candy and popcorn booth, as well as a face painter. There will be Food Trucks, Raffles and a Silent Auction with amazing donated prizes. Some of the prizes to be bid on include a signed Coyotes jersey, signed Suns Basketball, tickets to the Suns game, First Class Tickets from Verde Canyon Railroad, Spa/Restaurant/Winery/Golf Gift Certificates, jewelry, motorcycle jackets, and leathers, local gift packages and more. Come down to Main Stage for a lot of fun and a great cause.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m., to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.