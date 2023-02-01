Vision & Sound: An African American Experience Feb. 1–28

Vision & Sound creates an educational experience and environment that broadens the understanding and appreciation of African American art, music, film, and literary works for multigenerational and multicultural audiences.

2023 PROGRAM SCHEDULE Presented by Sedona Arts Center in partnership with the ASU Center for the Study of Race & Democracy EXHIBITION DATES: • Sedona – Feb. 1–28 • Goodyear – Jan. 31–March 31 • Online Gallery – Jan. 31–March 31 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Feb. 1– Celebrate Sedona – 4-6 p.m. Performance by: Simply Renee Food Truck: Not Your Routine Poutine Artist Opening with Vision & Sound artists in attendance Artist Demonstrations Location: Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road, Sedona Celebrate Sedona is a casual, fun way to celebrate the arts in Sedona. Often called “a party in our parking lot” we feature a band, artist demonstrations, special exhibits, food truck, and beer & wine for sale. Feb. 4– Artist Lecture: Stephen Marc – 10 a.m. Location: Glendale Public Library Feb. 5 – A Vision & Sound Celebration – 1-4 p.m. Performance by: Don Williams & Company Artist Demonstrations & Workshop Food Trucks Vision & Sound artists in attendance to discuss their work. Location: Goodyear Civic Square, 1900 N. Civic Square, Goodyear Feb. 6 – Artist Lecture: Aaron Allen – 6:30 p.m. Location: Glendale Public Library Feb. 10 & 11, 2023 – Vision & Sound Symposium The Symposium will feature ADEI Training through presentations by the Symposium keynote speaker L’Merchie Frazier, Executive Director of Creative Strategic Partnerships for SPOKEArts in Boston. ADEI-informed workshops will be facilitated by ASU Institute Professor, renowned choreographer and founder of Liz Lerman Dance Exchange and Lois Brown, PhD, Director of the ASU Center for the Study of Race and Democracy and Foundation Professor of English. Conversations with the artists, facilitated by Lois Brown, PhD and Joel Martin, PhD, founder of Positively Powerful - TriadWest, will complement the ADEI discussions.

Vision & Sound: An African American Experience was originally created by Norma and Michael Cunningham of Goodyear.

This year, Vision & Sound opens at Celebrate Sedona on February 1 from 4 to 6pm, featuring music by Simply Renee and food by Not Your Routine Poutine. This free community ‘party in the parking lot’ will also have Vision and Sound artists in attendance, artist demonstrations, and more. Free to the Public, food and beverages for sale, 21 to drink. Celebrate Sedona takes place in Uptown Sedona in the Arts Center’s upper parking lot.

Vision and Sound 2023 is presented by the Sedona Arts Center in partnership with the ASU Center for the Study of Race and Democracy and is supported by generous grants and sponsorships. Vision and Sound 2023 features the creative works of: Aaron Allen Marner, Bob Martin, Jenita Landrum, Patricia Bohannon, Stephen Marc, Jacqueline Chanda, Joe Willie Smith, and Shoreigh Williams.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the ASU Center for the Study of Race & Democracy, Dr. Lois Brown and her team on Vision & Sound this year,” says Sedona Arts Center CEO, Julie Richard. “While we worked with Lois on the opening and closing events last year, we have taken the relationship to a new level which is now a true partnership benefiting both organizations. It has been exciting developing the agenda, program and focus for the Symposium, in particular. Providing a link between understanding cultural equity and the arts has been our focus and we look forward to delivering an enriching and educational experience for all who attend. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this special program - you will be glad you did!”

For more information, the complete schedule of events, tickets, and more, visit VisionandSound.org.