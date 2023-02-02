OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Verde Christian Academy students travel to Puerto Rico on mission trip Spring library seeds have sprung a community A Turn Too Far Mountain Biker Rescue Freemasons, a ‘society with secrets,’ welcomes public in Cottonwood Verde Villages receives $200,000 grant for sewer study Homeless woman diagnosed with cancer needs help of Cottonwood residents Scrambling to keep egg prices down Polar plunge for a cause Defense uses bodycam footage of deputy’s killing to object to charges

Subscribe Now
Thu, Feb. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Cottonwood Police issue alert for level 2 sex offender

Originally Published: February 2, 2023 12:21 p.m.

The Cottonwood Police Department issued the following sex-offender notification Feb. 1, 2023.

photo

Edgar Paul Westfall

Edgar Paul Westfall, 47, is a level 2 (intermediate risk) sex offender who will be living within the city limits of Cottonwood on North Main Street. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

Twenty years ago, Westfall was convicted Jan. 10, 2003, of sexual battery and placed on 60 months' probation. The victim was a 15-year-old male known to the offender. Oct. 10, 2007, Westfall was convicted of failure to register and sentenced to five years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Flyers are being distributed to the immediate neighborhood in the area of his intended residence. It is the responsibility of the chief law enforcement officer having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.

The notification describes Westfall as 5-foot-11, 240 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is our belief that an informed community is a safer community,” it states. “CITIZEN ABUSES OF THIS INFORMATION TO THREATEN, INTIMIDATE, OR HARASS SEX OFFENDERS WILL NOT BE TOLERATED. The Cottonwood Police Department may be reached at 928-634-4246 and is available to help you join or start a neighborhood watch program as well as provide you with useful information on personal safety.”

If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or 911.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News