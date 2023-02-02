OFFERS
Verde Christian Academy students travel to Puerto Rico on mission trip Spring library seeds have sprung a community A Turn Too Far Mountain Biker Rescue Freemasons, a ‘society with secrets,’ welcomes public in Cottonwood Verde Villages receives $200,000 grant for sewer study Homeless woman diagnosed with cancer needs help of Cottonwood residents Scrambling to keep egg prices down Polar plunge for a cause Defense uses bodycam footage of deputy’s killing to object to charges

Fri, Feb. 03
Crandall to present free program on Yavapai-Apache Scouts

Apache Scouts

Apache Scouts

Originally Published: February 2, 2023 2:26 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2023, at 3 p.m., Maurice Crandall, PhD, will present a special program titled, "After the Whirlwind: Yavapai-Apache Scouts and the Worlds They Made" at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde. The event will also feature two performance groups from the Yavapai-Apache Nation: The Bird Singers and the Dilzhe’e Group.

Maurice Crandall

During the 1870s, Yavapai and Dilzhe'e Apache peoples were violently forced out of their homes in the Verde Valley, Bradshaw Mountains, Mogollon Rim Country, and around the confluence of the Verde and Salt Rivers. They were imprisoned, sometimes for decades, on military reservations, and only allowed to return to their homelands when the threat of "breakouts" had subsided. While many are familiar with at least some of this history, fewer are aware of the complicated history surrounding Yavapai and Apache service as U.S. Army Indian Scouts during this troubled time.

While serving as Scouts, these men gained the crucial knowledge and experience to then help their people reestablish their homes in central Arizona. Reservation communities in the Verde Valley, Prescott, Payson, and Fort McDowell exist today largely thanks to the tireless work of Indian Scout veterans.

Maurice Crandall is an associate professor of History at Arizona State University and an enrolled member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation. He previously taught at Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH. Professor Crandall is a multi-award-winning author and public intellectual who has presented his research throughout the United States, as well as in Canada and Europe. His first book, These People Have Always Been a Republic: Indigenous Electorates in the U.S.-Mexico Borderlands, 1598–1912, was published by the University of North Carolina Press in 2019. He is hard at work on his second book, which is on the history of Yavapai-Apache Scouts. He received his PhD in History from the University of New Mexico, and is a graduate of Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood.

The next Foundation event at the Phillip England Center will be another free admission presentation on March 5 at 3 p.m. Jeffery Hall, PhD, executive director of Lowell Observatory, will present a program titled, Telescopes Around (And Out Of) This World. Dr. Hall will take attendees on a tour of the most exciting telescopes in use today, including the new James Webb Space Telescope.

