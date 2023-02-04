I-17 overnight closures Feb. 6-7 for blasting
Plan for overnight full closures and lane restrictions on Interstate 17 next week, as the I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point continues.
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the closures and restrictions below are in place from Sunday, Feb. 5, to Saturday, Feb. 11:
Controlled Rock Blasting Schedule - Expect delays of at least one hour and backups of about 2 miles.
• I-17 will be closed in both directions between Bumble Bee and Coldwater roads (mileposts 244-249) from 10 to 11 p.m. the nights of Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, for controlled rock blasting. The on-ramp to southbound I-17 from Bumble Bee Road, and the on-ramp to northbound I-17 from Coldwater Road will be closed at the same time.
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) between Bumble Bee and Coldwater roads (mileposts 249-244) nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Feb. 6, to the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8, for traffic control related to rock blasting.
Other lane restrictions
Northbound
• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) between New River and Table Mesa roads (mileposts 232-236) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Sunday, Feb. 5, to the morning of Friday, Feb. 10, for temporary striping and earthwork.
Southbound
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Bumble Bee Road (mileposts 249-247) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Feb. 6, to the morning of Saturday, Feb. 11, for earthwork.
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) between Table Mesa and New River roads (mileposts 236-232) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Feb. 6, to the morning of Saturday, Feb. 11, for temporary striping and earthwork.
ADOT is improving I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point. Learn more about this long-awaited project at improvingi17.com.
