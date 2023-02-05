DEATH NOTICES

Mark Allen Anderson

Mark Allen Anderson, a former resident of Cottonwood, Arizona, was born in Warroad, Minnesota and passed away December 14, 2022 in McKinney, Texas.





Condolences may be sent to his parents, Gerald and Laurel Anderson, at 3180 Touchmark Blvd Unit #213, Prescott, AZ 86301. Turrentine, Jackson, Morrow Funeral Home in McKinney, Texas is handling arrangements.

Mark J. Rodriguez

Mark J. Rodriguez, born November 19, 1969, passed away January 12, 2023, in Camp Verde, Arizona.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to David’s Desert Chapel in Wickenburg, Arizona.