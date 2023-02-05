DEATH NOTICES
Mark Allen Anderson
Mark Allen Anderson, a former resident of Cottonwood, Arizona, was born in Warroad, Minnesota and passed away December 14, 2022 in McKinney, Texas.
Condolences may be sent to his parents, Gerald and Laurel Anderson, at 3180 Touchmark Blvd Unit #213, Prescott, AZ 86301. Turrentine, Jackson, Morrow Funeral Home in McKinney, Texas is handling arrangements.
Mark J. Rodriguez
Mark J. Rodriguez, born November 19, 1969, passed away January 12, 2023, in Camp Verde, Arizona.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to David’s Desert Chapel in Wickenburg, Arizona.
- Homeless woman diagnosed with cancer needs help of Cottonwood residents
- Verde Valley towns could get even more control over vacation rentals
- Another winter storm heading to Verde Valley
- Defense uses bodycam footage of deputy’s killing to object to charges
- A Turn Too Far
- Mingus appeals track team probation
- Cottonwood Police issue alert for level 3 sex offender
- Lake Montezuma jack-of-all-trades celebrates 90th birthday
- Mountain Biker Rescue
- Cottonwood Police issue alert for level 2 sex offender
- Out of Africa founder Dean Harrison dies
- Camp Verde Tractor Supply sets opening date
- Hot dog! Clarkdale gets new restaurant
- Cottonwood man gets 20.5 years for attempted murder of cop
- Jurisins taking care of business (and staff) for 20 years in Old Town
- Historic Verde Lea Market gets new owners
- Catch 22: PVPD seeks fugitive with warrants
- Winter weather brings closed roads, closed schools and crashes
- Teen murder suspect to be arraigned Wednesday as adult
- Cottonwood Police issue alert for level 3 sex offender
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: