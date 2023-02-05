Obituary: Donald P. Slater

Donald P. Slater

1948 - 2023

Donald “Slater” Peter Slater, 74, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness, on January 23, 2023, with family at his side. Slater was born on April 2, 1948 to Geraldine and Henry Slater in Milford, Connecticut.





He attended Milford High School and he and his younger brother Bill were known as the Slater Boys.





He was predeceased in death by his father, Henry “Red” Slater, his son Justin Bustillos and his stepson Johnathan Webber.

He is survived by his wife Karla of Cottonwood, his mother Geraldine “Gerri”, 94, of Milford, Conn., his brother Bill Slater (Karen), of Milford, Conn., his niece Stacy Slater Fontana (Rick) of W. Haven, Conn., his nephew Billy Slater (Tracy) of Woodbridge, Conn., his great-niece Eryka and his great-nephews Sam and Lucas. He is also survived by his “boys” Troy Piscatelli (Joy) of S. Daytona, Fla. and A.J Baker of Casa Grande, Az. He dearly missed and loved his “grandkids” Nick, Cody and Cheyanne of S. Daytona, Fla., his niece Nancy Jordon Carpenter (Michael) of Clarksville, Tenn., his niece Amber Semons (Sean) of Columbus, Tenn., his nephew Christopher Webber (Rebecca) of Campton, Ky. He was so very proud of all of you.





Slater loved animals and enjoyed spoiling his cats, Bella, Joey, Gabby, Jasper and Karla’s dog Tank. He loved to travel, especially cruising, whether on a ship, or on his Harley.

He loved to grow flowers (roses for Karla), enjoyed fine art, and marveled at the beauty of Arizona. He loved to party with family and friends and had many, many great memories. He was a generous man and always wanted to help others. He was a great husband and best friend and he and Karla enjoyed many wonderful years together.

He was proud to be a Viet Nam vet and treasured his Purple Heart. Slater had many friends in the community and across the country. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



There will be no viewing, per Slater’s request. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



Westcott Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona, is handling the arrangements.





Information provided by the family.