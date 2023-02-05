Obituary: James A. Ziemkowski

James A. Ziemkowski

1936 - 2023

James Anthony Ziemkowski February 15, 1936 - January 28, 2023 Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, James (Jim) Anthony Ziemkowski, passed away in San Diego, California, Saturday, January 28, after a decade-long battle with prostate cancer.



James was born in Lewistown, Montana, and was married for 64 years to his longtime sweetheart, Betty Lue Hawkins, whom he met while in high school in Phoenix. James first saw Betty at a roller-skating rink and that was it for them both, marrying shortly after Betty’s Phoenix Union HS graduation.

Afterward, Jim joined the Air Force as an Airman First Class stationed in Sidi Sliman Air Base near Rabat in the French Morocco, Africa. Leaving the Air Force, Jim got a job as a Safeway semi-truck driver for two years, then going to work at a Fry’s Food store in Phoenix where he eventually became the Supervisor of seven different Fry’s Food stores.



In 1964, and ready to try the grocery business on his own, Jim moved his family to Clarkdale, Arizona, buying a local grocery store which he renamed as Fairway Foods, Inc. Over the years, Jim opened nine more Fairway Foods grocery stores, five clothing stores (Fairway Fashions and Foxbrier), two Indian jewelry stores (Kiva I) and one nursery (Seedling Nursery) throughout Arizona and California.





In 1985, Jim was voted “Arizona Grocer of the Year” by the members of Associated Grocers. Jim had also been a member of the Verde Valley Kiwanis and longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. During those years, he and Betty and their five children moved often... from Clarkdale to Sedona to Cornville and finally Cottonwood where they built their dream house, living there until semi-retiring to San Diego, California.



Although busy, Jim and Betty found time to enjoy life (especially the slots and buffets at various casinos), traveling the world... even taking all five children and their families on an Alaskan cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary. In fact, in their 64 years together, they were able to do everything on their “bucket list.”



Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Betty; parents, Isidore John and Gertrude Hattie (Broad) Ziemkowski; siblings Aileen (Rau), Paul, Edward; and son, Randy Alan Ziemkowski.





He is survived by his children: daughter Debi McElwee (Dan); daughter Diana Johnson (Mark); son Ron (RJ); daughter Donna Palmer (Darryl); nine grandchildren (Adrian, Lissa, Celeste, Raymond, Mae, Stephanie, Sean, Cody, Jessica) and nine great-grandchildren (Zachary, William, Eliza, Sabrina, Christopher, Kali, Julia, Emily, Tyler) and lots of nieces and nephews.

Information provided by the family.