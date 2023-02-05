OFFERS
Sun, Feb. 05
Obituary: Susan J. Pearson

Originally Published: February 5, 2023 12:19 a.m.

1961 - 2023

Susan Joann (Durnez) Pearson passed away on January 27, 2023. She was born on March 12, 1961 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Susan was preceded in death by her fathers Robert Durnez, Sr., Clarence Hill, and sister Georgia Leversee. She is survived by her husband Mark Pearson of 39 years; her children Milo (Lisa) Pearson, Eugene Pearson, and Heidi Ackerman; mother Shirley Hill; siblings Shirley Ann Elmer, Robert Durnez, Jr., Pauline Durnez, Joseph (Anna) Durnez, Dean Leversee, and Maxine (Danny) Soto; grandchildren Wyatt Mitchell, Cheyanna Pearson, Laramie Pearson, Peyton Ackerman, Hailee Ackerman, Miles Pearson and Cash Pearson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held February 9, 2023 at Westcott Funeral Home at 12 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend. An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

