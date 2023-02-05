Obituary: Susan J. Pearson
Susan J. Pearson
1961 - 2023
Susan Joann (Durnez) Pearson passed away on January 27, 2023. She was born on March 12, 1961 in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Susan was preceded in death by her fathers Robert Durnez, Sr., Clarence Hill, and sister Georgia Leversee. She is survived by her husband Mark Pearson of 39 years; her children Milo (Lisa) Pearson, Eugene Pearson, and Heidi Ackerman; mother Shirley Hill; siblings Shirley Ann Elmer, Robert Durnez, Jr., Pauline Durnez, Joseph (Anna) Durnez, Dean Leversee, and Maxine (Danny) Soto; grandchildren Wyatt Mitchell, Cheyanna Pearson, Laramie Pearson, Peyton Ackerman, Hailee Ackerman, Miles Pearson and Cash Pearson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held February 9, 2023 at Westcott Funeral Home at 12 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend. An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Homeless woman diagnosed with cancer needs help of Cottonwood residents
- Verde Valley towns could get even more control over vacation rentals
- Another winter storm heading to Verde Valley
- Defense uses bodycam footage of deputy’s killing to object to charges
- A Turn Too Far
- Mingus appeals track team probation
- Cottonwood Police issue alert for level 3 sex offender
- Lake Montezuma jack-of-all-trades celebrates 90th birthday
- Mountain Biker Rescue
- Cottonwood Police issue alert for level 2 sex offender
- Out of Africa founder Dean Harrison dies
- Camp Verde Tractor Supply sets opening date
- Hot dog! Clarkdale gets new restaurant
- Cottonwood man gets 20.5 years for attempted murder of cop
- Jurisins taking care of business (and staff) for 20 years in Old Town
- Historic Verde Lea Market gets new owners
- Catch 22: PVPD seeks fugitive with warrants
- Winter weather brings closed roads, closed schools and crashes
- Teen murder suspect to be arraigned Wednesday as adult
- Cottonwood Police issue alert for level 3 sex offender
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: