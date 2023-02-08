Blues, funk at Sound Bites Grill with Sir Harrison, Scandalous Hands this weekend

If you love the Blues and getting funky make sure to catch the Sir Harrison Blues Band on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Scandalous Hands on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m., tearing up the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom stage.

Sir Harrison (aka Harrison Begay) and his band are known throughout Northern Arizona as one of the best-of-the-best Blues bands, hands down.

Sir Harrison is a full-blooded Navajo Native American who started playing guitar at the age of 13. Experimenting with the sounds of heavy metal, rock and classical music, it would be the soulful melodies of blues music that would captivate him.

He first took the stage in 1999 at a Blues jam in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His first band would take on the name, Colorblind, a power trio that was complimented by the tasteful bass lines of producer and recording engineer, Leo Okeke.

In the summer of 2000 Colorblind was called to fill a major time slot that opened up at the Tulsa Blues Festival at the historic Cain’s Ballroom. Wanting the exposure, his band played for free. That night they brought the house down.

The Sir Harrison Blues Band members are all veteran musicians. Together their music is a combination of rhythmic patterns, all in a motion created by Sir Harrison’s body language and soulful guitar riffs.

An eclectic mix of Blues, Rock, Funk, the band has it all. The band clearly understands in order to have a captive audience you have to deliver a sound that moves people, compelling them to get up on the dance floor. It’s pure energetic human expression.

Smooth, funky, rock-in’ and whole lot of Blues power is what this band is all about.

If you love the Blues, this is one show you don’t want to miss. Locals love this band.

Scandalous Hands, is a fusion rock band that knows how to rock, playing music from The Beatles, Steely Dan, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, to original tunes and more.

This four-piece band plays contemporary versions of rock standards, taking them to unfamiliar new heights as they jam out into the stratosphere.

Featuring explosive solos and infectious grooves, this is one band you want to see up-close-and-personal -- and no better place to see them than on the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom stage.

Their live performances are impeccable, and their coverage of classics is unique and inspiring.

Band members include Troy Schilperoort on keyboard; Adam Haar on guitar and lead vocals; Dennis Messenger on bass; and Shawnee Snaketail on drums.

Scandalous Hands continues to grow, debuting new material with each performance, unleashing an explosive inventiveness in their covers of familiar classics.

What makes this band stand out are the sharp harmonies that ring over the music, so one can hear every word of the songs as they were intended to be listened to.

The band exhibits excellent volume control and can shift from a whisper to all-out-load hard rock in an instant.

Every member adds to the mix, creating a sound bigger than the sum of their parts.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2713. Tickets can be purchased on line via their Website.