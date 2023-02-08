Chamber Music Sedona continues lineup for 40th Anniversary Season

Chamber Music Sedona celebrating its 40th Anniversary Season opened its concert schedule in December of 2022 with a concert by acclaimed pianist Inon Barnatan.

In celebration of the 40th Anniversary, the season lineup will feature massive and groundbreaking works that will shatter any notion that chamber music is small scale, performed by both artists who have previously appeared at Chamber Music Sedona and new faces as the organization looks to the future. Tickets are still available for the remaining concerts, as well as for the winter and spring salons.

On March 5, the Dover String Quartet will make their long-awaited return to the Chamber Music Sedona stage. Considered one of the most sought-after string quartets in the world, the Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet currently consists of violinists Joel Link and Bryan Lee, violist Hezekiah Leung and cellist Camden Shaw. Drawing on the lineage of the distinguished Guarneri, Cleveland and Vermeer quartets, the group has earned several prestigious honors, including the Avery Fisher Career Grant, Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award and Lincoln Center’s Hunt Family Award.

The season will culminate on April 16 with the “40th Anniversary Gala: Epic Octets.” In celebration of this special year in Chamber Music Sedona’s history, nine of the country’s best string players will come together to perform works such as Mendelssohn’s beloved Octet – one of the greatest masterpieces of Western music – as well as the rarely heard Octet by Romanian composer George Enescu, and a brand-new work by composer and Sedona favorite Michael Stephen Brown, co-commissioned by Chamber Music Sedona to commemorate their 40th year. The finale will also include a Spring Salon on April 13.

With the exception of the salons, all concerts will take place at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336. For more information about this exciting season or to purchase concert tickets or season subscriptions, visit chambermusicsedona.org.