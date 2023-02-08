Dark comedy classic ‘Harold and Maude’ encore Feb. 10-11

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the encore of the classic film ‘Harold and Maude’ showing Feb. 10-11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

This special encore of the critically-acclaimed audience sensation ‘Harold and Maude’ is just in time before the Sedona International Film Festival which will feature the premiere of “Celebrating Laughter, The Life and Films of Colin Higgins.” Higgins is the writer of ‘Harold and Maude’ and other crowd-pleasing comedies including “9 to 5” and “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” as well as “Foul Play” and “Silver Streak”. Relive this classic film the way it was meant to be seen: on the big screen.

‘Harold and Maude’ — directed by Hal Ashby — stars Ruth Gordon, Bud Cort and Vivian Pickles. Both Gordon and Cort received Golden Globe nominations for their performances in the film.

A teenager with a death wish and a 79-year-old eccentric high on life find love in Hal Ashby’s cult black comedy.

Deadpan rich boy Harold (Bud Cort) keeps staging elaborate suicide tableaux to get the attention of his mother (Vivian Pickles), but she keeps planning his brilliant future for him instead. Obsessed with the trappings of death, Harold freaks out his blind dates, modifies his new sports car to look like a mini-hearse, and attends funerals, where he meets the spirited Maude (Ruth Gordon).

‘Harold and Maude’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Feb. 10 and 11 for two shows only. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.