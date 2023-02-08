Film Fest presents ‘Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story’ Feb. 13-15

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the encore of ‘Rolling Thunder Revue: a Bob Dylan Story”’showing Feb. 13-15 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Rolling Thunder Revue: a Bob Dylan Story”’captures the spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during that year. Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, Rolling Thunder is a one of a kind experience, from master filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

In 1975, in an America defined by both the self-mythologizing pomp of the upcoming bicentennial and ongoing sociopolitical turmoil, Bob Dylan and a band of troubadours — including luminaries such as Joan Baez, Allen Ginsberg, and Joni Mitchell — embarked on a now-legendary tour known as the Rolling Thunder Revue, a freewheeling variety show that was part traveling counterculture carnival, part spiritual pilgrimage.

Director Martin Scorsese blends behind-the-scenes archival footage, interviews, and narrative mischief, with a magician’s sleight of hand, into a zeitgeist-defining cultural record that is as much a concert “documentary” as it is a slippery, chimerical investigation into memory, time, truth, and illusion.

At the center of it all is the magnetic Dylan, a Sphinx-like philosopher-poet singing — with electrifying conviction — to the soul of an anxious nation.

‘Rolling Thunder Revue: a Bob Dylan Story”’will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Feb. 13-15. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13 and 14; and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.